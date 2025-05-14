AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets AGTL (Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited) 388.53 Decreased By ▼ -3.45%

Rs40mn CCP penalty: Al-Ghazi Tractors says ‘will take appropriate legal steps’

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 06:54pm

The Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) on Wednesday said it was reviewing the details of Rs40 million penalty by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and “will take appropriate legal steps as needed”.

The company said this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“With reference to recent news circulating in media regarding the imposition of penalty on Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (“the company”) by Competition Commission of Pakistan, the company is reviewing the details and will take appropriate legal steps as needed,” the notice read.

The CCP has imposed a penalty of Rs40 million on AGTL for “violating competition law and misguiding consumers”, according to a CCP statement on Tuesday.

In January 2022, AGTL ran a front-page ad in an Urdu newspaper, claiming its new Holland tractor models offered “up to 30% extra diesel savings compared to any competitor’s tractors.” The ad cited a report by the Agricultural Mechanisation Research Institute (AMRI), Multan as basis of its claim.

“Farmers across Pakistan, especially small landholders often make purchasing decisions based on savings and efficiency. For them, a claim like “up to 30% extra diesel savings” can mean the difference between affordability and hardship.

“But this claim, made by Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited in a newspaper ad, has now been declared false and misleading by the Competition Commission of Pakistan. The bench comprising Dr Kabir Ahmed, the Chairman CCP and Mr Salman Amin (Member) has imposed a penalty of PKR 40 million on AGTL for violating competition law and misguiding consumers,” the CCP statement read.

Pakistan Stock Exchange CCP Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) AGTL Al Ghazi Tractors Limited CCP penalty PSX notices Al Ghazi Tractors Rs40mn CCP penalty

Comments

200 characters

Rs40mn CCP penalty: Al-Ghazi Tractors says ‘will take appropriate legal steps’

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Azerbaijani envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz, FM Dar, military chiefs honour troops in Pasrur: ISPR

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories