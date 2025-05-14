AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
PSL 10: Alex Hales, van der Dussen rejoin Islamabad United

Published May 14, 2025

England’s explosive opener Alex Hales, South African middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen have joined Islamabad United for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Islamabad United are delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen for the remainder of HBL PSL X,” the franchise said in a statement.

Earlier, English opener Hales had also confirmed his availability for United.

“Islamabad United has always been very close to my heart,” Hales was quoted as saying by the franchise.

“They were the first PSL team I played for in Pakistan, and the support I’ve received from the fans and the franchise has been incredible throughout.”

PSL 10 revised schedule announced

Hales, who was signed by United in April, said he had to reshuffle a few prior commitments after the change in PSL dates but remained fully committed to contributing to the team’s campaign.

“I was really looking forward to joining up with the squad for the latter stages of the tournament,” he added. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in Red. Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title.”

Islamabad United, two-time champions, will be hoping Hales’ return bolsters their top order as the business end of the tournament approaches.

