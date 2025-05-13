PSL 10 revised schedule announced

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will resume from Saturday, 17 May when Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the final of the six-team tournament will be held on 25 May at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On 18 May, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header as Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go head on head in the evening encounter.

On 19 May, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will feature in the last group-match of the event.

The action will then shift to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on 21 May. Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will follow on 22 and 23 May, respectively.

All matches will begin at 7.30pm local time except for the evening game on 18 May, which will begin at 8pm. The first ball in the afternoon match on 18 May will be bowled at 3pm local time.

The cricket board had earlier announced that the remaining PSL matches will be played in UAE. However, it has now been confirmed that the matches will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.