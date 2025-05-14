Commerce over chaos: Trump’s Saudi play may be smarter than it looks

US President Donald Trump’s current visit to Saudi Arabia isn’t just a diplomatic showcase – it’s a signal that the geopolitical axis is shifting, and the United States has a closing window to redefine its relevance in the Gulf.

With over $600 billion in investment agreements, including a record-breaking $142 billion arms deal and transformative tech partnerships, the visit has marked a recalibration of American policy in a region increasingly central to global power dynamics.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a tech arms race with China, and the fragility of global supply chains, the US must pursue deeper and smarter engagement with Gulf states – not out of nostalgia for oil diplomacy, but to architect a shared future built on strategic interdependence, innovation, and resilience.

“We will work together. We will be together. We will succeed together. We will win together, and we will always be friends,” declared Trump at the Saudi-US investment summit on Tuesday.

After a debilitating tariff war that strained alliances and yielded limited gains, Trump appears to recognize that building strategic economic bridges – not walls – will better serve US interests in a multipolar world.

Meanwhile, Saudi investments – from tech to infrastructure – are ultimately bets on a stable US economy and a strong dollar, linking the kingdom’s diversification goals to America’s financial health.

Tech, not just tanks

Notably a number of tech CEO’S and business leaders accompanied Trump – Tesla’s Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, among others.

Expectedly, one of the most consequential moves from Trump’s visit was the announcement of AI partnerships between U.S. firms like Nvidia and Saudi-backed entities such as Humain.

These deals, previously restricted by US export controls, allow for advanced chip deployment and AI model training in the Gulf – a move designed not just to empower allies, but to outflank China’s digital expansion.

In doing so, the U.S. offers a viable alternative to Huawei-backed infrastructure, while ensuring the data-rich future of the Gulf.

With bold investments and strategic alliances, Gulf states are not just adopting AI – they’re positioning themselves to lead the next phase of the global AI race.

Mutual gains: What the Gulf stands to win

Far from being passive recipients, Gulf states are emerging as decisive actors in a multipolar order – and the benefits of renewed US engagement are vast:

Economic diversification: Investments in data centers, cloud services, and semiconductors directly support Vision 2030 and similar blueprints across the Gulf, helping transition from resource-dependent economies to innovation-driven ones.

Knowledge transfer: Joint ventures with U.S. firms bring not just capital but talent pipelines, IP development, and next-generation R&D ecosystems.

Digital sovereignty: Hosting U.S.-built cloud infrastructure enhances Gulf control over their own data while embedding them into global digital value chains.

Defense industrialization: Arms deals with co-production clauses – if negotiated right – can jumpstart local defense industries and reduce external dependence.

Geopolitical leverage: By aligning more closely with Washington, Gulf states maintain strategic optionality while increasing their bargaining power with China and Russia.

Israel, Gaza and the optics of neutrality

Notably, Trump’s itinerary omitted Israel – a choice that, whether tactical or symbolic, reflects a recalibrated reality.

The Gaza conflict has reshaped regional diplomacy. While Israel faces increasing isolation, Gulf states are positioning themselves as brokers and stabilizers. The recent release of the last living American hostage by Hamas, reportedly facilitated by Qatari mediation, underscored that power no longer lies solely in Tel Aviv.

Trump’s pause on U.S. strikes against the Houthis – without informing Israeli allies – as well as lifting sanctions on Syria, further signals a shift toward nuanced regional balancing, where Gulf capitals are as central to American strategy as Jerusalem once was.

The $400 million carrot

Perhaps the most eye-catching gesture came from Qatar: the gifting of a luxury Boeing 747-8 to Trump. While critics may read this as symbolic extravagance, it’s better understood as strategic signaling. The Gulf is betting on a future where American leadership remains vital – and they’re investing accordingly.

Currency, chips, and the long game

Meanwhile, China quietly continues to court the Gulf with yuan-denominated oil contracts, defense deals, and Belt and Road digital infrastructure. If Washington hopes to counter this encroachment, economic alignment must come with foresight.

The threat of de-dollarization is real. As more and more Asian economies prefer to trade oil in their respective currencies, the less leverage Washington holds. Economic alignment today protects dollar supremacy tomorrow.

This isn’t a return to Cold War-era oil politics. It’s a forward-looking recognition that Gulf states are fast becoming global power brokers – economically, digitally, and diplomatically. The United States cannot afford a passive role.

What Trump’s trip proved is that engagement, if serious and sustained, can be mutually transformative.

The Gulf has changed. The world has changed. The US must now catch up – not just to protect its interests, but to shape a shared, secure, and sovereign future.