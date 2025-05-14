Ford to recall more than 273,000 vehicles

Ford Motor is recalling 273,789 vehicles in the United States as a loss of brake function may increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2024 model Navigator and Expedition vehicles, NHTSA added.

Brake fluid in the affected vehicles may leak due to the front brake lines coming in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and getting damaged, according to the regulator.

Ford to inject up to $4.8 billion into cash-strapped German business

Dealers are expected to inspect and replace the front brake line and the air cleaner outlet pipe, if necessary, free of charge.

Owners will receive notification letters by May 26, NHTSA said.