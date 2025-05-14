AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (6.72%)
FCCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
MLCF 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-2.98%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PPL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.61%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.53%)
PTC 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
SEARL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.37%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.06%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.43%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TRG 66.11 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,683 Increased By 39.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,336 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford to recall more than 273,000 vehicles

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 02:54pm
A general view of Ford’s Halewood plant in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A general view of Ford’s Halewood plant in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters

Ford Motor is recalling 273,789 vehicles in the United States as a loss of brake function may increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2024 model Navigator and Expedition vehicles, NHTSA added.

Brake fluid in the affected vehicles may leak due to the front brake lines coming in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and getting damaged, according to the regulator.

Ford to inject up to $4.8 billion into cash-strapped German business

Dealers are expected to inspect and replace the front brake line and the air cleaner outlet pipe, if necessary, free of charge.

Owners will receive notification letters by May 26, NHTSA said.

Ford

Comments

200 characters

Ford to recall more than 273,000 vehicles

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

Operations begin at Lucky Cement’s new clinker line in Iraq

India blocks Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account

Read more stories