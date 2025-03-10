AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford to inject up to $4.8 billion into cash-strapped German business

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 04:16pm
A general view of Ford’s Halewood plant in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A general view of Ford’s Halewood plant in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Ford will inject up to 4.4 billion euros ($4.76 billion) into its struggling German operations as it tries to revive its European business, the U.S. carmaker said on Monday.

Its Ford-Werke German arm will continue strategic transformation initiatives, focusing on reducing costs and increasing competitiveness, Ford said after the Financial Times first reported the news.

“By recapitalising our German operations, we are supporting the transformation of our business in Europe and strengthening our ability to compete with a fresh product portfolio,” said John Lawler, vice chair of Ford Motor Company.

“To build a sustainable business in Europe, we also need to continue to simplify our governance, reduce costs and drive efficiencies.”

The new funding commitment includes a capital injection to address overborrowing at Ford-Werke and provide funding for a multi-year business plan.

Ford’s total February sales fall 9%

Lawler also called on European policymakers to establish a clear agenda to promote electric vehicles and bring emissions targets in line with consumer demand.

Europe’s car industry has been forced into plant closures as stiff competition from China has dented demand. The sector is also bracing for U.S. tariffs.

Ford is cutting thousands of jobs in Europe, many of them in Germany, where domestic giant Volkswagen has also been struggling.

Germany Ford carmaker Ford Motor

Comments

200 characters

Ford to inject up to $4.8 billion into cash-strapped German business

In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

SSGC Rs25bn pipeline upgrade: majority of budget spent on road reconstruction

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil steady as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Zelenskiyy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Read more stories