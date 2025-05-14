AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.91%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.08%)
FCCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.2%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 75.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-1.9%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.45%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.72%)
PPL 168.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PRL 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
PTC 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.59%)
SEARL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.58%)
SSGC 34.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.43%)
SYM 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.99%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.54%)
TRG 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.72%)
WAVESAPP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,721 Increased By 77.4 (0.61%)
BR30 37,436 Increased By 143.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 118,846 Increased By 270.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,429 Increased By 127.3 (0.35%)
Gaza rescuers say at least 29 killed in Israel strikes

AFP Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 12:26pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 29 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes on the war-battered Palestinian territory on Wednesday.

“At least 25 martyrs were killed and dozens wounded” in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, while another four people were killed in a strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Following a short pause in air strikes during the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, Israel resumed pounding Gaza, killing 28 people in a strike near a hospital in Khan Yunis, according to civil defence agency figures.

Wounded journalist killed in Israeli strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the military would enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days, despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

