Gaza rescuers say at least 29 killed in Israel strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 29 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes on the war-battered Palestinian territory on Wednesday.

“At least 25 martyrs were killed and dozens wounded” in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, while another four people were killed in a strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Following a short pause in air strikes during the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, Israel resumed pounding Gaza, killing 28 people in a strike near a hospital in Khan Yunis, according to civil defence agency figures.

Wounded journalist killed in Israeli strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the military would enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days, despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.