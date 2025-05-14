AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
Dawson returns for England's T20 squad, Salt dropped from ODIs against West Indies

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 12:11pm
All-rounder Liam Dawson has returned to England’s T20 squad for the first time since 2022, while Phil Salt was not selected by the England & Wales Cricket Board for the upcoming white-ball home series against West Indies.

England, who will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against West Indies between May 29 and June 10, have also recalled batting all-rounder Will Jacks to both squads led by Harry Brook, who was named white-ball captain last month.

Luke Wood and Tom Hartley, who have not played white-ball cricket for England since September 2023, have returned to the T20 and the ODI sides respectively.

Australia opening spot for world Test final still up for grabs

Jacks, along with Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer, were playing in the Indian Premier League before its matches were suspended amid fighting between India and Pakistan.

The IPL will resume on May 17 , with the final now set for June 3, which clashes with the ODI series against West Indies.

British media reports said all 10 English players involved with the IPL will hold a meeting with the Professional Cricketers’ Association over security arrangements for a potential return to India.

Cricket Australia also said they are working with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on security arrangements with several of their players set to decide whether they will return to play the rest of the IPL season. England will also play a four-day test with Zimbabwe, starting May 22 at Trent Bridge.

England squads:

ODI:

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

