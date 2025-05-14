AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Australia opening spot for world Test final still up for grabs

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 08:16am
SYDNEY: Australia’s opening partnership has been the subject of much debate since David Warner retired and remains unresolved less than a month before the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Since Warner played his last Test match in January 2024, Usman Khawaja has had no fewer than four opening partners in 11 matches and the 38-year-old could have yet another with the world title on the line at Lord’s in mid-June.

“I do think that it’s a role that more people could do than we would probably give credit to,” head selector George Bailey said on Tuesday after announcing the squad for the final and the tour of West Indies that follows.

“There is a prevailing thought (that) it’s a specialised role, but I think in certain conditions there’s opportunities at different times where other guys could do it.”

Of Khawaja’s recent partners, Steve Smith has moved back down the batting order, Nathan McSweeney has been dropped while Travis Head and Sam Konstas remain options after being named in the squad.

Head has an impressive record in the middle order in English conditions, however, and teenager Konstas enjoyed a stunning debut against India late last year but was dropped for the tour of Sri Lanka in January and February.

“It’s pretty clear that he’s not the finished product,” Bailey said of Konstas.

South Africa name Rabada in World Test Championship final squad

“He’s on a journey. He’s a highly talented player. But again, that’s not to discount his ability to play in the World Test Championship, should he be required.”

With all-rounder Cameron Green returning after back surgery, albeit only as a batsman initially, Marnus Labuschagne has been floated as a candidate to move to the top of the order to make space for him.

“I think Marnus could open the batting,” said Bailey. “A number of guys could open the batting, but certainly that’s not to say that they will.”

Australia will defend their world Test title against the Proteas in a one-off clash at Lord’s from June 11 to 15 before playing a three-Test series in the Caribbean in June and July.

