AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.08%)
FCCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.28%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 214.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-1.99%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.65%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.22%)
PRL 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
PTC 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.59%)
SEARL 84.10 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.85%)
SSGC 34.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.43%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.3%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.02%)
WAVESAPP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,748 Increased By 104.3 (0.82%)
BR30 37,528 Increased By 235 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,846 Increased By 270.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,425 Increased By 123.4 (0.34%)
May 14, 2025
Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, no damage reported

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 11:58am

ATHENS: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt in the early morning hours on Wednesday, but no serious property damage was reported.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles) near the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, prompting Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China’s Tibet

Greece is one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone countries and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.

