JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, taking cues from stronger related vegetable oil prices on the Dalian and Chicago exchanges.

Malaysian palm oil surges on stronger soyoils

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained as much as 2.36% to 3,985 ringgit ($925.02) a metric ton to touch a more than two-week high in early trade.