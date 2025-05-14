AIRLINK 155.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.37%)
Is education a priority for Pakistan? experts call for urgent reforms and equity-driven policies

Press Release Published 14 May, 2025 11:22am

Lahore: Pakistan’s education system is at a crossroads. Are we ready to confront the hard truths and embark on structural reforms?

This was the central question at an important session hosted by the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and the Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP). The afternoon began with the book launch of Educational Conundrums of Pakistan and a fireside chat between author Dr Faisal Bari and Maroof A. Syed. They discussed entrenched failures in the education system, from the weak enforcement of Article 25-A to the culture of rote learning, exclusionary curricula, and widespread systemic neglect.

The book launch was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Maroof A. Syed (President & CEO, CERP and Vice Chairman, PILAP), featuring Dr Amjad Waheed (CEO, NBP Fund Management and Founding Member, PILAP) and Dr Faisal Bari (Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Technology and Senior Fellow, IDEAS). Together, they examined critical themes ranging from the effectiveness of public interest litigation and the fragmentation of education governance to the risks of increasing privatisation and elite capture.

“Even though everyone agrees that Education is an important public policy issue, quality and equitable access to education remain intractable challenges” said Maroof A. Syed in his opening remarks.

“We need a renewed social contract that elevates education from a hackneyed policy discussion to a political and civic demand.”

Dr Faisal Bari raised urgent concerns about equity, exclusion, and institutional inertia. “We can’t just talk about access; we must interrogate who is being left behind and why,” he stated.

“Without quality and accountability, the system will continue to produce inequity by design.” Dr Amjad Waheed offered insight from PILAP’s public interest perspective.

“Article 25-A gives us a constitutional tool, but laws alone don’t guarantee justice. This is why institutions like PILAP are crucial for citizen engagement to hold the policymakers accountable,” he emphasised.

The session ended with a collective commitment to leverage research, litigation, and civic voice to transform education into a right realised, not just a right promised, shifting the focus toward equitable access and ensuring quality education reaches beyond the privileged few.

PILAP is a non-profit organisation committed to securing citizens’ constitutional rights. Through public interest litigation, policy advocacy, and civic engagement, PILAP works to ensure access to justice and accountability, especially in areas like education, health, and governance.

