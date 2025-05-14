AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
Tech shares lift Hong Kong stocks, earnings in focus

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 11:01am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, led by tech shares, as easing US-China trade tensions bolstered sentiment, while investors shifted their focus to corporate earnings. China stocks edged up on the day.

China stocks largely flat, HK retreats

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.4%.

  • The US will cut the “de minimis” tariff for low-value shipments from China to as low as 30%, further de-escalating a potentially damaging trade war between the world’s largest economies.

  • Chinese stocks have recovered all their losses, triggered by US President Donald Trump’s punitive tariff measures imposed on April 2.

  • “With the most extreme uncertainties out of the way, we think fundamentals will be a more important driver of share price performances going forward and it is time to dial-up the risk setting,” said UBS strategist James Wang.

  • An agreement between US and Chinese officials after weekend talks in Geneva led to a rally in global markets on Monday.

  • Wang favored the internet sector and shares traded in Hong Kong over those listed in mainland China.

  • Tencent and Alibaba rose 2% and 1.6%, respectively, on Wednesday as investors awaited their earnings to see if the results could help spark another tech rally. Tencent’s results are due later in the day and Alibaba’s on Thursday.

  • Tech majors in Hong Kong rose 1.4% and have climbed nearly 20% year-to-date.

  • E-commerce retailer JD.com jumped 2.7%, after the company reported quarterly revenue that surpassed market expectations.

  • Tencent Music Entertainment’s shares surged 13%, after it surpassed first-quarter revenue expectations on Tuesday.

