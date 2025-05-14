AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.08%)
FCCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.28%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 214.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-1.99%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.65%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.22%)
PRL 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
PTC 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.59%)
SEARL 84.10 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.85%)
SSGC 34.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.43%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.3%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.02%)
WAVESAPP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,748 Increased By 104.3 (0.82%)
BR30 37,528 Increased By 235 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,846 Increased By 270.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,425 Increased By 123.4 (0.34%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla board explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk, FT reports

Reuters Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 10:58am

Tesla’s board has formed a special committee to explore CEO Elon Musk’s pay, which could lead to him being offered a fresh package of stock options, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The two-member committee comprises Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm and independent board member Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, the newspaper reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

In March, Musk kicked off an appeal to try to restore his $56 billion payday from Tesla, claiming a lower court judge made multiple legal errors in rescinding the record compensation.

Tesla to build battery plant in Shanghai

The committee will also explore alternative ways to compensate Musk for his past work if Tesla fails to reinstate that 2018 pay deal through a court appeal this year, the FT said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Tesla board explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk, FT reports

IMF talks begin today

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

DGPC provisionally awards 10 onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies

Startup Neem enters insurance sector with EFU Life partnership

Oil dips as traders watch for jump in US crude stockpiles

Read more stories