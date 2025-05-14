AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.91%)
CPHL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.34%)
FCCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.3%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.79%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
MLCF 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-2.13%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.65%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
PPL 168.97 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
PRL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.86%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.84%)
SEARL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.58%)
SSGC 34.91 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.47%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.85%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.66%)
TRG 65.02 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.73%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
BR100 12,748 Increased By 104.3 (0.82%)
BR30 37,528 Increased By 235 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,881 Increased By 305.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,433 Increased By 131.8 (0.36%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese e-commerce sites offer discounts of up to $351 on Apple’s latest iPhones

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 10:39am

BEIJING: Chinese e-commerce platforms are offering discounts of up to 2,530 yuan ($351) on Apple’s latest iPhone 16 models, an effort to spur sales as first-quarter shipments by the US tech giant fell further in its second-largest market.

The step comes as Chinese online retailers increasingly vie for cost-conscious consumers in a slowing economy, with price cuts taking centrestage ahead of the annual “618” shopping festival on June 18, one of the country’s largest.

JD.com, is selling the iPhone 16 Pro with storage of 128GB at 5,469 yuan, down 2,530 yuan from Apple’s official price of 7,999 yuan, Reuters checks showed on Wednesday.

Apple considers raising iPhone prices, WSJ reports

The iPhone 16 with 256GB storage is listed at 5,469 yuan, or a drop of 1,530 yuan from its official price of 6,999 yuan, including government subsidies.

Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace is offering comparable discounts, selling the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB at 5,499 yuan, or 2,500 yuan off Apple’s official price, after applying coupons that include government subsidies.

Reuters was unable to ascertain if the discounts were being offered by Apple itself or the platforms.

Apple has previously cut prices on its latest models to boost sales during the “618” festival, said Will Wong, a senior smartphone analyst at IDC.

“Apple is repeating its sales promotion strategy for the shopping event last year,” Wong added.

“It’s cutting prices on iPhone 16 Pro so that it can enjoy China’s state subsidies on digital products.”

Selective discounting has featured in the company’s China pricing strategy, whether through its own promotions or independent cuts by online platforms and authorised resellers.

In January, Apple offered rare discounts of up to 500 yuan on its own website and in past years Chinese e-commerce platforms have also rolled out similar deals.

Apple, JD.com and Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US tech giant’s smartphone shipments in China dropped 9% in the first quarter, while domestic competitors Xiaomi and Huawei Technologies posted gains of 40% and 10% respectively, market data from IDC shows.

Smartphones are among the key targets of China’s broader consumption stimulus plan, with local governments in major cities such as Beijing, the capital, offering subsidies of up to 500 yuan for handsets cheaper than 6,000 yuan.

Apple iphones Chinese e commerce Apple CEO Tim Cook Apple iPhone Chinese online retailers

Comments

200 characters

Chinese e-commerce sites offer discounts of up to $351 on Apple’s latest iPhones

IMF talks begin today

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

DGPC provisionally awards 10 onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies

Startup Neem enters insurance sector with EFU Life partnership

Oil dips as traders watch for jump in US crude stockpiles

Read more stories