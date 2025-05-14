AIRLINK 155.51 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.41%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.91%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.08%)
FCCL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
OGDC 213.85 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.2%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
PIAHCLA 16.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.65%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
PPL 168.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
PTC 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
SEARL 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
SSGC 34.89 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.4%)
SYM 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.13%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
TPLP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
TRG 65.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.7%)
WAVESAPP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
YOUW 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,748 Increased By 104.3 (0.82%)
BR30 37,528 Increased By 235 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,845 Increased By 269.4 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,420 Increased By 118.5 (0.33%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 648.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68%

DGPC provisionally awards 10 onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 10:09am

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) has provisionally awarded 10 new onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies, one of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) companies.

“These blocks have been awarded after competitive bidding on the basis of work units committed by various E&P companies in the Pakistan E&P Onshore Bid Round 2025 (30th April 2025) conducted by the DGPC,” MARI said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

According to the notice, MARI will operate seven blocks as an operator. At the same time, the remaining three will be developed under joint venture (JV) arrangements— “one each with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Prime Global Energies Limited (Prime) as operators in respective blocks”.

It added that Government Holdings Pvt Ltd (GHPL) and Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC) are also JV Partners.

Out of the 10 blocks awarded, eight are located in Balochistan, namely, Ziarat North, Ahmad Wal, Padag, Chagai, Dalbandin, Merui Merui West and Kalat South. The remaining two, i.e. Khiu-II and Sukhpur-II, are located in Punjab and Sindh, respectively.

The E&P, formerly Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), said that the formal award of petroleum rights in the blocks is conditional on i. Grant of petroleum exploration licenses by the government ii. Execution of petroleum concession agreements with the government iii. Execution of joint operating agreements among the respective JV Partners and the completion of related legal/procedural formalities.

“The acquisition of the new exploration blocks aligns with our strategic objective of expanding our acreage to add new hydrocarbon resources for the company and to support Pakistan’s long-term energy security and self-reliance,” said MARI.

Earlier this month, MARI discovered gas production from its Soho-1 exploratory well in the Sujawal Block in Sindh.

OGDCL PPL PSX energy sector mari psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice DGPC Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies MariEnergies

Comments

200 characters

DGPC provisionally awards 10 onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies

IMF talks begin today

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Startup Neem enters insurance sector with EFU Life partnership

Oil dips as traders watch for jump in US crude stockpiles

Read more stories