Indian benchmarks set to open higher on softer US, domestic inflation data

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 08:10am

India’s benchmark indexes may open higher on Wednesday, after logging their biggest daily losses in a month in the last session, lifted by milder-than-expected U.S. and domestic inflation numbers for April.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,729.5 as of 8:15 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 24,578.35.

U.S. consumer inflation picked up 0.2% in April, lower than the 0.3% monthly rise estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

The favourable inflation data and a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war are prompting Wall Street to shake off recessionary fears and giving the Federal Reserve room to hold interest rates where they are.

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

The upbeat inflation data lifted equities globally, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan trading 0.9% higher.

Back home, the consumer inflation print for April came in at 3.16%, the lowest in six years and below economists’ estimate of 3.27% in a Reuters poll, raising hopes of further rate cuts.

Barclays said it was now advancing its expectation of a 25-basis-points (bps) rate cut to June from August.

While the softer inflation data will aid sentiment, caution prevailed over foreign flows moving to China in the near term due to easing trade tensions.

Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 4.77 billion Indian rupees ($56.1 million) on Tuesday, as per provisional data, marking two days of selling in three sessions.

