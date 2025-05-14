Gold rebounds strongly after mammoth fall

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday rebounded strongly after a mammoth fall the other day with global market moving past $3,250 per ounce, traders said.

The world bullion prices scaled up significantly by $37 to $3,258 per ounce, driving the local gold rates to grow by Rs3,700 per tola and Rs3,173 per 10 grams.

Resultantly, gold prices reached Rs344,200 per tola and Rs295,096 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.Domestic silver prices rallied, growing noticeably by Rs82 and Rs71 to settle for Rs3,482 per tola and Rs2,985 per 10 grams, respectively, as world market traded the white metal at $33 per ounce. It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

