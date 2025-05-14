AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025
Markets

Oil falls after US crude inventories rise

Reuters Published May 14, 2025

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, prompting investor concerns of excess supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or around 0.6%, to $66.23 a barrel by 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 33 cents, or 0.52%, to $63.34.

Both benchmarks, which traded close to their highest in two-weeks in the previous session, fell after data from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels to 441.8 million barrels last week.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.1 million-barrel draw.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 422,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

API industry data also showed a large build of 4.3 million barrels in crude stocks last week, market sources said on Tuesday.

“Definitely, the crude build in the API numbers was not of help,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said of Wednesday’s oil price fall.

Crude oil climbs more than $1 on tariff cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, known as OPEC+, has been increasing supply to the market.

On Wednesday, however, OPEC trimmed its forecast for growth in oil supply from the United States and other producers outside the wider OPEC+ group this year.

“They are not changing their demand profile but adding more barrels,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. “At some point, supply is just going to swamp out demand and drill the market lower.”

