Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

KARACHI: In a speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum, President Trump urged Pakistan and India to abandon conflict in favour of trade, suggesting they “think about commerce instead of nuclear missiles.” He emphasised that with the cooperation of Pakistan, a global ISIS terrorist–responsible for the killing of US military personnel–was captured.

Trump stated that he had advised friends in both Pakistan and India to let go of disputes and focus on building economic ties. “There is more benefit in trade than in launching nuclear missiles,” he said.

During his address, the president expressed appreciation for Saudi hospitality.

“I’m delighted to visit Saudi Arabia and grateful to the royal family for their warm welcome,” he said.

