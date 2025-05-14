AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-14

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly submitted a roadmap to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to extend targeted power subsidies to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The move is part of a broader energy sector reform aimed at reducing inefficient consumption, curbing losses, and supporting Pakistan’s climate mitigation goals. The current subsidy structure—characterized by blanket tariff differentials and cross-subsidies—has led to overconsumption and has often benefited wealthier consumers, undermining the sector’s financial viability.

The design has jointly been prepared by a Committee headed by PASS Division and issues and bottlenecks removed. Direct subsidy reform is also part of the RSF program of the IMF as a major reform measure.

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

Accordingly, after a series of meetings between Power, BISP and the Finance Division and with the support of World Bank, a draft road map was prepared and shared with the IMF during recent meetings. As per the new timelines agreed with IMF identification and verification of eligible consumers to be completed by December 31, and June 2026, the government has to finalize the criteria and from FY 2027 budget there shall be no Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) but the allocation will be for direct subsidy to only eligible consumers and final timeline to shift on this roadmap is January 2027.

The sources said Minister for Power has taken the first review of roadmap and has directed Power Planning and Management Company (PPMC) to evaluate impact on consumers which is expected by mid-May 2025 followed by the plan to be presented to the Prime Minister after which Cabinet approval shall be initiated, expected by mid-June 2025.

The sources further stated that the government has assured the IMF that electricity and gas subsidies will be aligned with the BISP to ensure that only low-income households benefit from the relief, sources in the Finance Ministry revealed. A similar approach is under consideration for gas subsidies, with an assessment due by June 2026 to determine feasibility.

Additionally, to boost energy efficiency, Pakistan will enforce Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for appliances such as fans, LEDs, refrigerators, ACs, and motors by June 2027.

New procurement regulations mandating MEPS compliance at federal and provincial levels will be introduced by December 2025. The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) will begin quarterly reporting on MEPS adoption starting December 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank IMF Federal Government power sector BISP power subsidy power subsidies IMF and Pakistan BISP beneficiaries World Bank and Pakistan IMF RSF

Comments

200 characters

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories