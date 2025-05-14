Wounded journalist killed in Israeli strike

CAIRO/GAZA: An Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed a well-known Palestinian journalist whom it accused of working with Hamas and was recovering in hospital from an earlier strike, the territory’s health ministry said.

Israel accused Hassan Aslih, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms, of taking part in the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas that triggered the war in Gaza. It said Aslih had documented and uploaded footage of “looting, arson and murder” during the Hamas-led incursion into Israel.

Ahmed Siyyam, a Gaza civil emergency service member, told Reuters the attack hit the third floor of a Nasser Hospital building in the southern city of Kahn Younis, where dozens of patients and injured were being treated.

Two patients, including Aslih, were killed and several others were wounded, the health ministry said.

Israel’s military said in a statement it struck “significant Hamas who were operating from within a command and control center” located at the hospital. It didn’t name them.

Reuters footage showed heavy damage to one of the hospital buildings, including to the medical equipment and beds inside.