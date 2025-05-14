AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Meezan Bank pays tribute to armed forces

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: In a heartfelt show of unity and gratitude, Meezan Bank held a special ceremony at its Head Office in Karachi to pay tribute to the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

More than 3,000 employees, including the Bank’s senior leadership, came together to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice that defines our Armed Forces. The event featured passionate addresses by Irfan Siddiqui President & CEO, and Deputy CEO Syed Amir Ali, both of whom spoke about Pakistan’s identity as a peace-loving nation and the Armed Forces’ unwavering role in safeguarding that vision.

A soulful recitation of the national anthem and a moving Dua-e-Shukar added to the emotional weight of the gathering, bringing a deep sense of pride and reflection across the audience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

