APTPMA praises armed forces

FAISALABAD: M Zubair Motiwala, Patron in Chief, Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry, Chairman, Mian Aftab Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairman, Anwer Aziz Balagamwala, Muhammad Akram and Rao Abdul Basit, Vice Chairmen/Regional Chairmen All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), stated that all members have applauded the spectacular victory of Pakistan against the India due to the efficient, daring, and determined efforts of the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan in achieving a definite victory against the attacks by the belligerent and fascist regime in New Delhi.

They added that all three forces under the command of General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Pakistan Air Force, and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Pakistan Navy, along with support of paramilitary units, showed maximum restraint and when the nation was attacked, the enemy was astonished to face these gallant forces.

