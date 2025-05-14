AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-14

‘After aerial humiliation, panicked India bombed its own people’

Qamar Bashir Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper on Monday. In this writer’s view, the gravest development, however, is the recent missile misfires that have turned India’s own weapons on its people.

At least two ballistic missiles, reportedly launched during retaliatory salvos aimed at Pakistani positions, veered off course and exploded within Indian territory.

In the immediate aftermath, chaos erupted across Indian-controlled Kashmir and East Punjab, with local hospitals overwhelmed by casualties. Indian media, in a desperate attempt to save face, labeled these attacks as Pakistani provocations—but those claims quickly unraveled.

Pakistan, for its part, categorically denied launching any such strikes and emphasized that its military doctrine does not target civilian populations, especially in areas where it shares deep religious and political sympathies, such as among Kashmiri Muslims and Khalistani Sikhs.

More importantly, Pakistani intelligence intercepted and traced the origin of the misfires back to Indian launch sites—corroborated by eyewitness accounts, trajectory tracking, and analysis by third-party observers. This is not the first time India has humiliated itself through missile mishandling.

In 2022, an Indian missile accidentally landed in Pakistan during a “routine maintenance error,” prompting a major diplomatic protest. Then too, India failed to notify its own neighbors in real-time—highlighting a command structure fraught with negligence and poor oversight.

Now, with multiple self-inflicted missile strikes during an active war, the stakes are no longer regional—they’re global.

India’s nuclear capability places it in a high-stakes category where even a minor miscalculation can trigger regional or global catastrophe. Its inability to ensure missile accuracy and its failure to maintain control over its ballistic arsenal demands urgent international scrutiny.

Global watchdogs, including the United Nations Security Council, should urgently convene to impose technical and procedural safeguards on India’s missile testing and deployment systems.

Countries like the United States, Russia, and China—regardless of their rivalries—must agree on inspection protocols for South Asia’s missile networks, particularly India’s, to prevent an unintentional nuclear escalation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Pakistan UNSC Indo Pak tensions Indian missile strike Indian airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

‘After aerial humiliation, panicked India bombed its own people’

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories