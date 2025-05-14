AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-14

April car sales down 5pc MoM in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s car sales declined 5 percent month-on-month but managed a slight one percent year-on-year increase, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, lower interest rates, easing inflation, and improving consumer sentiment.

The statistics released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) revealed that car sales reached 10,596 units in April 2025, posting a marginal one percent year-on-year increase but declining five percent month-on-month. The monthly drop was largely due to highway closures in Sindh, which caused delivery delays and impacted sales.

According to Topline Research, on the other hand, yearly sales growth is supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment, lower interest rates, easing inflation, and improving consumer sentiment. Moreover, the new model launches and variant introductions played an important role in attracting demand.

Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

Compiled data said that the total sales in the first ten months of last fiscal year (10MFY25) surged to 111,464 units which is a 40 percent higher than the previous year that was 79,596 units in the first ten months of the last year (FY24).

According to PAMA’s data, Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) experienced the largest monthly sales drop, plummeting 42 percent to 549 units in April 2025. However, on a cumulative basis, the company saw a 130 percent year-over-year surge in sales to 8,576 units in the first ten months of the fiscal year, driven by the popularity of the Haval brand in Pakistan.

In contrast, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sales dropped 12 percent month-over-month and 33 percent year-over-year to 4,003 units in April 2025. Meanwhile, Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) achieved significant growth, rising 20 percent month-over-month and 70 percent year-over-year to 1,707 units.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) sales rose 58 percent year-over-year and 4 percent month-over-month, while Hyundai Nishat increased 9 percent year-over-year but fell 5 percent month-over-month.

The 2- and 3-wheeler segment saw significant growth, with sales surging 26 percent year-over-year and 6 percent month-over-month to 135,721 units in April 2025, driven by improved purchasing power amid lower inflation. This pushed 10MFY25 sales to 1.2 million units, a 30 percent year-over-year rise.

In contrast, tractor sales plummeted 48 percent year-over-year to 1,602 units due to weak farm economics. On a more positive note, truck and bus sales jumped 127 percent year-over-year and 13 percent month-over-month to 520 units, taking 10MFY25 sales to 3,885 units, an 85 percent rise from 2,098 units in the first ten months of last fiscal year (FY24).

Analysts noted that looking ahead, the auto sector is expected to maintain its momentum, supported by interest rate cuts, a stable rupee, and new model launches, following a strong rebound in the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAMA car sales auto sector car prices in Pakistan Automart Pakistan auto sector Pakistan car sales Topline Research

Comments

200 characters

April car sales down 5pc MoM in Pakistan

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories