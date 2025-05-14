AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-14

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on trade optimism after soft inflation data

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday on softer-than-expected inflation numbers and market optimism spurred by the US-China trade reprieve, renewing expectations that the Federal Reserve would lower borrowing costs soon.

The Dow fell more than 150 points, bogged down by UnitedHealth’s 15.8% slide after the insurance bellwether suspended its annual forecast and its CEO stepped down.

US consumer prices rebounded moderately in April, with headline inflation increasing 0.2% last month after dipping 0.1% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the CPI would rise 0.3%.

The CPI climbed 2.3% in the 12 months through April, after advancing 2.4% in the 12-month period until March.

“We don’t really see much impact from tariffs yet. It’s still too early for that, but what we do see is that inflation is holding up decently well,” said Mike Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede.

“It’s a good sign that inflation isn’t a problem heading into an event-driven shock like tariffs,” he said.

Traders leaned into bets that the US Federal Reserve would hold off on lowering interest rates until September, while still anticipating two 25-basis-point cuts by the end of the year.

A number of Fed officials are slated to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.57 points, or 0.40%, to 42,242.53, the S&P 500 rose 45.25 points, or 0.77%, to 5,889.44, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 278.78 points, or 1.49%, to 18,987.31.

Monday’s relief rally came after Washington and Beijing agreed to dial back stringent reciprocal tariffs, signaling a joint effort to stave off a global economic downturn.

The US will pause the extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports to 30% from 145% for three months, while Chinese duties on US imports will fall to 10% from 125% in the same period.

After the tariff truce, multiple brokerages lowered their odds of a US recession.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have recovered losses since April 2 - or “Liberation Day” - when US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

A 90-day pause announced on April 9 for countries other than China, along with solid earnings reports and a limited US-UK trade agreement last week, helped the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq regain lost ground.

The S&P 500 has turned positive on a year-to-date basis for the first time since early March.

Most megacap and growth stocks swung higher, with Nvidia leading the pack with a 5.6% jump.

Crypto exchange operator Coinbase Global, which is slated to join the S&P 500 on May 19, was among the top movers, jumping 18.8%.

With more than 90% of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings, numbers from retail giant Walmart will be on the radar later this week.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 49 new lows.

NASDAQ S&P 500 index S&P500

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on trade optimism after soft inflation data

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories