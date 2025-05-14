AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-14

China stocks largely flat, HK retreats

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

HONG KONG: Chinese shares notched up marginal gains on Tuesday whereas those in Hong Kong fell, as the initial euphoria over a Sino-US trade truce involving the reduction and delay of tariffs gave way to caution.

An agreement between US and Chinese officials after weekend talks in Geneva led to a rally in global markets and the US dollar. However, fears that further negotiations could prove a slog still lingered and weighed on investor sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.2%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 2% and the benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.9%, retreating from a six-week high. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 3.3%.

The trade deal exceeded market expectations but investors were confused and worried what changes might come after the “temporary peace”, Jefferies analysts said in a client note.

“Institutional investors are becoming more cautious,” and odds for policy support from Beijing in the coming months may drop following the unexpectedly positive trade outcome, they said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, said on Monday the sides had agreed on a 90-day pause on tit-for-tat trade actions.

The US will cut extra tariffs imposed in April on Chinese imports to 30% from 145% and Chinese duties on US imports will fall to 10% from 125%, the sides said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the energy sector sub-index advanced 0.6% and the banking sub-index climbed 1.5%, leading onshore markets higher.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks largely flat, HK retreats

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories