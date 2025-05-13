AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
World

Trump calls Iran the ‘most destructive force,’ vows it won’t get nuclear weapon

Reuters Published May 13, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. REUTERS

RIYADH: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Iran the “most destructive force” in the Middle East, blaming Tehran for instability across the region and warning that the United States will never allow it to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Offering what he described as both a final warning and a potential opening for diplomacy, Trump said Iran has a choice between continuing its “chaos and terror” or embracing a path toward peace.

Tehran has repeatedly denied accusations of fomenting Middle East instability.

Trump said he was willing to strike a new deal with the Islamic Republic but only if its leaders changed course.

Iran says recent negotiations with U.S. useful, sanctions not compatible with talks

“I want to make a deal with Iran,” he said. “But if Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch…, we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure.”

Speaking at an investment summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump warned that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”, and said his offer for a deal won’t last forever.

Trump also drew a stark contrast between what he called the “constructive vision” of Saudi Arabia and the “collapse and suffering” he said had been caused by Iranian leaders.

“There could be no sharper contrast with the path you have pursued on the Arabian Peninsula than the disaster unfolding right across in the Gulf of Iran,” Trump added.

