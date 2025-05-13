AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says recent negotiations with U.S. useful, sanctions not compatible with talks

Reuters Published May 13, 2025

DUBAI: Iran said on Tuesday a recent round of talks with the U.S. had been fruitful but the imposition by Washington of further sanctions was not compatible with the negotiations.

The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a shipping network it says has sent millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China, the State Department said, two days after Washington and Tehran held a fourth round of talks in Oman on Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The talks were useful” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told local media.

“In recent days they [the U.S.] issued sanctions on Iran, this is completely incompatible with the process of negotiations… This will definitely affect our positions”, Baghaei said on the sidelines of a book fair.

Fresh talks

between Iranian and U.S. negotiators to resolve disputes over Tehran’s nuclear programme ended in Oman on Sunday with further negotiations planned, officials said, as Tehran publicly insisted on continuing its uranium enrichment.

Iran, US discuss nuclear deal in third round of talks

Though Tehran and Washington both have said they prefer diplomacy to resolve the decades-long nuclear dispute, they remain deeply divided on several red lines that negotiators will have to circumvent to reach a new nuclear deal and avert future military action.

The comments by Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson coincided with a visit by Trump to the Middle East.

Speaking in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday,Trump said Iran was the “biggest and most destructive” force in the Middle East, adding that it had caused “unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond”.

Trump, who has previously threatened military action against Iran if diplomacy fails, has restored a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran since returning to the White House in January.

White House Iran Iran’s nuclear programme Esmaeil Baghaei

Comments

200 characters

Iran says recent negotiations with U.S. useful, sanctions not compatible with talks

Buying rally continues at bourse, KSE-100 settles with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Trump says he will remove US sanctions on Syria

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

Sindh govt to provide ‘easy loans’ to small, medium businesses

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

India’s aggression further united Pakistanis, says President Zardari

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Success of Chinese jets against India raises alarm in Asia: report

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

Read more stories