AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (3.76%)
BOP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.4%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.74%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
MLCF 76.25 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (9.48%)
OGDC 217.80 Increased By ▲ 14.79 (7.29%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
POWER 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.25%)
PTC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.58%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.41 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.4%)
SYM 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.75%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.49%)
BR100 12,654 Increased By 251.2 (2.03%)
BR30 37,296 Increased By 1736.7 (4.88%)
KSE100 118,713 Increased By 1415 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,361 Increased By 522.5 (1.46%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 01:02pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 is set to resume on May 17, following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the remaining fixtures of the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final scheduled for May 25.

“The league will continue from where it was halted, maintaining the momentum for both fans and players,” Naqvi said, adding that the PCB is committed to upholding the spirit of cricket.

Rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries prompted the PCB to suspend the league midway.

Decision on remaining PSL matches likely by evening: Naqvi

To date, 27 matches have been completed, with eight fixtures, including playoffs and the final, still to be played.

Quetta Gladiators currently top the points table, having secured six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches, thereby sealing a place in the playoffs. Karachi Kings follow in second position with 10 points from five victories in eight games.

Defending champions Islamabad United are in third place with 10 points as well, although they have suffered four consecutive defeats after an impressive five-match winning streak.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi occupy the fourth and fifth spots with nine and eight points respectively. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have been knocked out of playoff contention, managing just one win in their nine outings.

PCB PSL PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi PSL matches HBL PSL 10 PSL 10 schedule HBL PSL X HBLPSL X PSL 10 next fixture

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Read more stories