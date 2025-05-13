PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 is set to resume on May 17, following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the remaining fixtures of the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final scheduled for May 25.

“The league will continue from where it was halted, maintaining the momentum for both fans and players,” Naqvi said, adding that the PCB is committed to upholding the spirit of cricket.

Rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries prompted the PCB to suspend the league midway.

To date, 27 matches have been completed, with eight fixtures, including playoffs and the final, still to be played.

Quetta Gladiators currently top the points table, having secured six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches, thereby sealing a place in the playoffs. Karachi Kings follow in second position with 10 points from five victories in eight games.

Defending champions Islamabad United are in third place with 10 points as well, although they have suffered four consecutive defeats after an impressive five-match winning streak.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi occupy the fourth and fifth spots with nine and eight points respectively. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have been knocked out of playoff contention, managing just one win in their nine outings.