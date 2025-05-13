AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper up on temporary US-China trade truce

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 04:27pm

Copper prices rose on Tuesday after the United States said it would cut some tariffs on imports from China, where inventories have dropped significantly, though gains were capped by market caution.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,544 a metric ton as of 0940 GMT.

The United States said on Monday it will cut the “de minimis” tariff on low-value items imported from China, further de-escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The order comes in the wake of Beijing and Washington announcing a temporary truce in their trade spat after weekend talks, with both sides agreeing to unwind most of the tariffs imposed on each other’s goods since early April. “Despite the optimism, there are reasons to remain cautious; the U.S.-China talks are only just beginning,” said ING commodities analyst Ewa Manthey.

Manthey added that the tariffs remain significant and could impact raw material consumption, while a continued dollar rally might also pose a hurdle to metals prices.

Copper steady ahead of US-China trade talks, focus on tighter nearby supply

The dollar held most of its gains, lingering near one-month highs. A stronger U.S. currency makes metals costlier for other currency holders.

Citi said in a note that copper prices “can remain resilient” between $9,000-$10,000 in the coming weeks amid a tightening of China’s physical copper indicators until tariff-related demand shocks materialise.

Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) stood at 80,705 tons last week, having dropped 70% since the end of February.

Meanwhile, stocks in COMEX-owned warehouses rose to their highest levels since 2018. A pending probe in Washington that could lead to new copper tariffs is attracting metal into the United States.

Among other metals, aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,474 a ton, zinc fell 0.5% to $2,667, lead gained 0.8% to $1,992.5, nickel fell 0.1% to $15,620 and tin slipped 0.1% at $32,550.

Market focus is on U.S. inflation data later on Tuesday for clues to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper up on temporary US-China trade truce

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories