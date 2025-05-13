AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble edges up vs US dollar despite losing support from state forex interventions

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 02:57pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Tuesday due to expectations of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, despite losing some support from the central bank’s foreign currency sales.

By 0900 GMT the rouble was up around 0.5% to 80.60 to the US dollar, LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes showed.

The Russian currency has risen by over 40% against the dollar so far this year.

“Starting from today, the volume of currency offered by the central bank will decrease by almost 40%, and the factor supporting the rouble will weaken,” BCS brokerage analysts said in a research note.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Turkey’s capital Istanbul this week.

The proposal won the backing of US President Donald Trump, who said he might join the talks.

Russian rouble strengthens vs US dollar in thin holiday trade

Net sales of foreign currency support the rouble, but from Tuesday they fell to 6.55 billion roubles per day from 10.49 billion roubles in the previous month as the Finance Ministry has said it will buy some foreign currency for the fiscal reserves.

Against the Chinese yuan, which is used by Russia’s central bank for its foreign exchange interventions and is the most-traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was down 0.6% at 11.18 to the yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble edges up vs US dollar despite losing support from state forex interventions

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories