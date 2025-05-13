PCB to part ways with Champions Cup mentors: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to part ways with all high-profile mentors of the Champions Cup teams, following a performance review led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

According to media reports, the decision was taken during a key meeting in which Chairman Naqvi assessed the performance of the mentors. The individuals affected include former cricketers Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that following the review, all five mentors were dismissed from their positions. However, the report added that Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to be given other important roles within the PCB structure.

The move comes as part of a broader restructuring initiative under Naqvi’s leadership, who recently also made headlines for his remarks on India while announcing the resumption of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 10th edition.

While there has been no official statement from the PCB regarding the mentors’ removal, the developments indicate a shift in strategy as the board gears up for upcoming international assignments.