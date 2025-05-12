AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Sports

Decision on remaining PSL matches likely by evening: Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 05:03pm

A decision regarding the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season will be made by evening, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media in Lahore. Naqvi, who also holds the portfolio of Interior Minister, was in the city to pay tribute to a martyr killed in an Indian drone strike.

Naqvi said the cricket board was in contact with franchises and international players in this regard.

He also expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Remaining PSL matches postponed on PM’s advice: PCB

Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, was martyred in a recent Indian drone attack near Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During his visit, the Interior Minister met the martyr’s father, Muhammad Aslam and his mother, and offered heartfelt condolences and assured them of the government’s complete support.

“Ali Haider was a hardworking young boy who supported his family by selling cheeseburgers outside the stadium, he said and added that his death had left the family devastated,” he said.

The interior minister assured the family of Ali Haider would receive complete care and support from the government.

