AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (3.76%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.35%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.73%)
KOSM 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
MLCF 76.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (9.62%)
OGDC 218.25 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (7.51%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.22%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.14%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.62%)
PTC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.58%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.48 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.63%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.94%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.75%)
TRG 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.49%)
BR100 12,662 Increased By 259.1 (2.09%)
BR30 37,354 Increased By 1794.7 (5.05%)
KSE100 118,740 Increased By 1442.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 36,377 Increased By 537.7 (1.5%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Forest’s Awoniyi undergoes surgery after colliding with post: reports

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 12:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent surgery for an abdominal injury on Monday after he clattered into a post during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City a day earlier, British media reports said.

Substitute Awoniyi rejoined the game after receiving treatment but was limping around for the last 10 minutes.

The club have yet to respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

Barcelona edge closer to title with thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed frustration over Awoniyi not being substituted, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying the Nigeria international was left on due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments.

Forest, a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea, visit West Ham United on Sunday.

Leicester City Taiwo Awoniyi

Comments

200 characters

Forest’s Awoniyi undergoes surgery after colliding with post: reports

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Read more stories