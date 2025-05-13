Forest’s Awoniyi undergoes surgery after colliding with post: reports

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent surgery for an abdominal injury on Monday after he clattered into a post during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City a day earlier, British media reports said.

Substitute Awoniyi rejoined the game after receiving treatment but was limping around for the last 10 minutes.

The club have yet to respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

Barcelona edge closer to title with thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed frustration over Awoniyi not being substituted, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying the Nigeria international was left on due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments.

Forest, a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea, visit West Ham United on Sunday.