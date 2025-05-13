UK police arrest man for arson after fire at PM Starmer’s house

LONDON: British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after counter-terrorism officers launched an investigation into three fires, including one at a property owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Police were called to reports of a fire in the early hours of Monday morning at the property in Kentish Town, Camden, north London, the area that Starmer represents in parliament.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the fire and two further incidents, police said.

They are investigating whether a vehicle fire in the same district on 8 May and a fire at the entrance of a property in a nearby area on 11 May are linked to the incident on Monday.

The man, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remains in custody, police said.

Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command were leading the investigation due to the property’s connections with a high-profile public figure, police said.

Starmer lived in the house on a quiet street with his family before he moved into Number 10 Downing Street when he became prime minister last July.