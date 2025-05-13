AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.37%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.73%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (5.24%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 11.19 (5.51%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.75 (9.66%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.63%)
PTC 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
SEARL 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.98%)
SSGC 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.24%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TRG 61.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.91%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 120.3 (0.97%)
BR30 36,709 Increased By 1149.3 (3.23%)
KSE100 117,642 Increased By 344.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,046 Increased By 207.4 (0.58%)
Shanghai copper prices dip as caution tempers US-China trade optimism

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 11:26am

SINGAPORE: Copper prices faltered on Tuesday, with the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edging lower, as lingering caution tempered relief from a US-China tariff truce.

The SHFE contract was down 0.3% at 77,790 yuan ($10,818.89) per metric ton as of 0432 GMT, while the benchmark copper contract on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.1% to $9,526 a ton.

Industrial metals got a boost on Monday after the Sino-US deal to temporarily slash tariffs, with Chinese duties on US imports to fall to 10% from 125% and US tariffs on Chinese imports to drop to 30% from 145% for the next three months.

Still, the market fears further negotiations could prove a long slog, which was reflected in copper prices.

“78,000 yuan is already not a low level, and the remaining 30% US tariffs on China’s exports, though better than the previous 145%, are still rather high,” said a Beijing-based metals analyst.

He also noted the slowing decrease in SHFE copper inventories last week. SHFE copper stocks fell 10% from the end of April to last week, less than the declines of 23.5% and 32% in the previous two weeks.

Among other London metals, aluminium slid 0.1% to $2,477.5 a ton on Tuesday, zinc fell 0.1% to $2,677, lead gained 0.3% to $1,982.5 and nickel fell 0.7% to $15,520.

China copper stocks set to fall again, heightening supply tightness concerns

Tin dropped 1.2% to $32,200.

SHFE nickel fell 2% to 123,230 yuan, aluminium gained 1.1% to 19,980 yuan, zinc eased 0.6% to 22,185 yuan, lead gained 0.2% to 16,950 yuan, while tin was flat at 261,030 yuan.

