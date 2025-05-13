AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.37%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.73%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (5.24%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 11.19 (5.51%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.75 (9.66%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.63%)
PTC 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
SEARL 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.98%)
SSGC 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.24%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TRG 61.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.91%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 120.3 (0.97%)
BR30 36,709 Increased By 1149.3 (3.23%)
KSE100 117,642 Increased By 344.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,046 Increased By 207.4 (0.58%)
May 13, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 11:10am

The Pakistani rupee inched up against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 11am, the local currency was hovering at 281.53, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee closed the day at 281.57.

Internationally, the US dollar held strong gains on Tuesday as investors cheered a tariff deal between the United States and China to tap the brakes on a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that had fed fears of a global recession.

Washington and Beijing on Monday announced an agreement to slash the massive tariffs they had imposed on each other for 90 days, sparking a relief rally across markets that swept up global stocks and sent the US dollar surging.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar hovered near a one-month high and was last at 101.67.

The de-escalation of US-China trade tensions has in turn led traders to pare back bets of Federal Reserve rate cuts, on the view that policymakers would be under less pressure to ease monetary policy to support growth.

US Treasury yields rose in tandem, with the two-year yield steadying near a one-month high at 3.9977%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.4551%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday from a two-week high, weighed down by concerns about rising supplies, despite earlier optimism over the pause in the US-China trade war after both countries temporarily cut tariffs.

Brent crude futures dropped 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.74 per barrel by 0248 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $61.77.

Both benchmarks closed about 1.5% higher on Monday at their steepest settlements since April 28. The gains come during a turbulent time for global oil markets.

The US and China agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days, sending Wall Street stocks, the U.S. dollar and crude prices sharply higher on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

