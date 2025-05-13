AIRLINK 154.89 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.09%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.37%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.9%)
FFL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.19 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (5.08%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 10.99 (5.41%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 167.15 Increased By ▲ 14.40 (9.43%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.26%)
PTC 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
SEARL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.91%)
SSGC 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.07%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.38%)
TRG 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,514 Increased By 112 (0.9%)
BR30 36,691 Increased By 1131.6 (3.18%)
KSE100 117,516 Increased By 217.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 36,005 Increased By 166.2 (0.46%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia palm oil stocks up 19.4% m/m in April as production rebounds

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 10:41am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks increased for a second consecutive month in April, rising 19.4% from March to 1.87 million metric tons on a robust recovery in production, data from the industry regulator showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production was up 21.5% in April from March to 1.69 million tons, the second straight monthly increase and the highest level since November last year.

Malaysian palm oil gains

Palm oil exports also rose for a second straight month, increasing by 9.6% to 1.1 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.79 million tons, with output seen at 1.62 million tons and exports at 1.1 million tons.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia palm oil stocks up 19.4% m/m in April as production rebounds

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Oil falls as concerns over rising supplies overshadow US-China trade relief

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Indian benchmarks set for muted start; pharma stocks in focus

Housing finance schemes: Pakistan govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

Read more stories