AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-13

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Rizwan Bhatti Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:33am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s federal government debt stock surged to Rs 73.6 trillion by the end of March 2025, as rising domestic borrowings fueled by fiscal deficit financing pushed the debt burden up.

According to statistics released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), some 7 percent increase was recorded in total debt during the first nine months (July-March) of the ongoing fiscal year 2025 (FY25), rising from Rs 68.914 trillion in June 2024 to Rs 73.688 trillion in March 2025.

The Rs 4.774 trillion addition to the debt stock reflects the government’s growing reliance on loans to bridge the widening fiscal shortfall.

Public debt till Feb 25th totals Rs75.3trn

The bulk of the increase stemmed from domestic debt, which jumped by Rs 4.358 trillion or 9.2 percent, reaching Rs 51.518 trillion by the end of March 2025 as against Rs 47.160 trillion in June 2024. This domestic portion included Rs 43.595 trillion in long-term loans and Rs 7.86 trillion in short-term borrowings.

Meanwhile, external debt showed only a modest increase, rising 2 percent or Rs 416 billion over the nine-month period to stand at Rs 22.17 trillion. This limited growth was partially attributed to exchange rate stability, with the Weighted Average Customer Exchange Rate of the US dollar recorded at Rs 278.3668 in June 2024 and Rs 280.1721 in March 2025.

The rising debt raises concerns about Pakistan’s fiscal sustainability and the government’s ability to manage its financing needs without deepening economic vulnerabilities.

Economists warn that without meaningful reforms to enhance revenue collection and curtailing expenditure, the country may borrow more from the domestic and external resources to meet its financial needs.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax revenue recorded a sizable 26.3 percent y/y growth during July-April FY25, though it remained below the target. In order to increase the revenue collection, the government has raised PDL rates, which is expected to further propel non-tax revenues in the remaining months of FY25.

Moreover, According to SBP, estimates from the financing side suggest that overall expenditures remained relatively contained during July-March FY25. Therefore, the SBP is expecting that the overall fiscal deficit may remain close to the FY25 target, achieving the targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging.

SBP in its recent policy has also highlighted the need for reforms to put the fiscal sector on a more sustainable footing, especially by expanding the tax net and reforming SOEs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Taxes SBP Federal Government FBR Exchange rate debt SOEs government borrowing government debt government expenditure

Comments

200 characters
Amin Jibril May 13, 2025 06:52am
How misleading? Correct measure for debt is debt/gdp. This is declining for the last two years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories