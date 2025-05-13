AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-13

Türkiye envoy greets Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani nation on their military and diplomatic success, saying Turkish people were thrilled with Pakistan’s achievements and praised its commitment to peace in South Asia.

The Turkish ambassador is the first-ever top foreign diplomat who met the prime minister and openly congratulated the prime minister over its crushing response to India, which led to a ceasefire between the two archrivals.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the ambassador said that President Erdogan was keen to further strengthen the strong fraternal ties between the two countries in every sphere and high level institutional engagements would continue in this regard.

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

During their meeting, the prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to President Erdogan for standing resolutely with Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia.

Through his steadfast support, he added, President Erdogan had demonstrated, once again, his love and affection for the people of Pakistan. He also thanked the brotherly people of Türkiye, who stood firmly behind their Pakistani brethren during these challenging days, thus, adding a new and glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan-Türkiye fraternal ties.

While paying rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, who out-manoeuvred the enemy and dealt a crushing blow to its nefarious designs through the successful conduct of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”, PM Sharif stated that the entire nation was thankful to the Almighty on this historic victory.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan had always desired peace in South Asia but would never accept any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding it was in this spirit that Pakistan had agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India.

On the bilateral front, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye brotherly ties, that were moving at a fast pace since the historic visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad in February this year. Recalling his visit to Ankara in April, PM Sharif stressed upon the need to ensure timely implementation of all the important decisions taken during the high-level meetings between both countries.

In this regard, he said the Joint Commission at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries may be convened as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

South Asia Diplomatic Relations Pakistan and India Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Turkiye Türkiye Ambassador Indo Pak tensions Pakistan Turkiye relations

Comments

200 characters

Türkiye envoy greets Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories