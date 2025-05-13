Türkiye envoy greets Pakistan PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani nation on their military and diplomatic success, saying Turkish people were thrilled with Pakistan’s achievements and praised its commitment to peace in South Asia.

The Turkish ambassador is the first-ever top foreign diplomat who met the prime minister and openly congratulated the prime minister over its crushing response to India, which led to a ceasefire between the two archrivals.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the ambassador said that President Erdogan was keen to further strengthen the strong fraternal ties between the two countries in every sphere and high level institutional engagements would continue in this regard.

During their meeting, the prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to President Erdogan for standing resolutely with Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia.

Through his steadfast support, he added, President Erdogan had demonstrated, once again, his love and affection for the people of Pakistan. He also thanked the brotherly people of Türkiye, who stood firmly behind their Pakistani brethren during these challenging days, thus, adding a new and glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan-Türkiye fraternal ties.

While paying rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, who out-manoeuvred the enemy and dealt a crushing blow to its nefarious designs through the successful conduct of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”, PM Sharif stated that the entire nation was thankful to the Almighty on this historic victory.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan had always desired peace in South Asia but would never accept any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding it was in this spirit that Pakistan had agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India.

On the bilateral front, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye brotherly ties, that were moving at a fast pace since the historic visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad in February this year. Recalling his visit to Ankara in April, PM Sharif stressed upon the need to ensure timely implementation of all the important decisions taken during the high-level meetings between both countries.

In this regard, he said the Joint Commission at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries may be convened as soon as possible.

