AIRLINK 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -7.64 (-4.98%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.22%)
CPHL 78.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.83%)
FCCL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
FFL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.03%)
FLYNG 37.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.98%)
MLCF 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
OGDC 201.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.61%)
PACE 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.52%)
PAEL 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.97%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.13%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.2%)
POWER 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
PPL 149.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.55%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.74%)
PTC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.86%)
SEARL 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.91%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.76%)
SYM 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.18%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.99%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.05%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.6%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.52%)
YOUW 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.12%)
BR100 11,940 Decreased By -170.4 (-1.41%)
BR30 34,689 Decreased By -650.2 (-1.84%)
KSE100 112,133 Decreased By -1435.7 (-1.26%)
KSE30 34,296 Decreased By -385 (-1.11%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

  • Ambassador of Türkiye called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 09:30am

Turkiye expressed on Wednesday its strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

This was stated by Ambassador of Türkiye during his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, said a statement by the Foreign Office today.

“The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.”

On the wee hours of Wednesday, at least 8 Pakistanis were martyred and 35 were injured in Indian missile attacks inside Pakistan at 6 locations.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a press conference said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities.

Following the attack, Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply following a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

India blamed the assault on cross-border elements without offering evidence, a claim Pakistan strongly rejected, calling instead for an independent investigation.

In the days since, both countries moved into a state of heightened alert. Pakistan reinforced its military presence along the border, anticipating a possible incursion. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership granted its armed forces “operational freedom,” further inflaming fears of escalation.

Despite backchannel diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout, tensions remained high.

Pakistan’s military had warned of a “swift” response to any aggression, while New Delhi indicated it would not hesitate to act on what it described as terror threats emanating from across the border.

LOC IIOJK Ambassador of Türkiye Pakistan airspace Pahalgam attack Indo Pak tensions social media accounts blocked India Pakistan fighting

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

NGC BoD constitutes restructuring body to oversee transition

X working in Pakistan without VPN

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Oil up on signs of more Europe and China demand, less US output

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Read more stories