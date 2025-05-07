Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Turkiye expressed on Wednesday its strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

This was stated by Ambassador of Türkiye during his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, said a statement by the Foreign Office today.

“The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.”

On the wee hours of Wednesday, at least 8 Pakistanis were martyred and 35 were injured in Indian missile attacks inside Pakistan at 6 locations.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a press conference said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities.

Following the attack, Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply following a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

India blamed the assault on cross-border elements without offering evidence, a claim Pakistan strongly rejected, calling instead for an independent investigation.

In the days since, both countries moved into a state of heightened alert. Pakistan reinforced its military presence along the border, anticipating a possible incursion. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership granted its armed forces “operational freedom,” further inflaming fears of escalation.

Despite backchannel diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout, tensions remained high.

Pakistan’s military had warned of a “swift” response to any aggression, while New Delhi indicated it would not hesitate to act on what it described as terror threats emanating from across the border.