ABAD congratulates Army over historic victory against India

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) have congratulated Pakistan’s military, celebrating what they describe as a historic victory against India.

ABAD leadership, including Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi and other top executives, expressed profound respect for the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy. The ABAD emphasized that the stands united in pride over the military’s remarkable triumph.

They praised the military’s “courageous leadership and timely decisions” that successfully thwarted enemy aggression.

The organization noted that Pakistan’s victory was comprehensive, highlighting successful repulsion of enemy attacks, swift and decisive Air Force response, and protection of maritime boundaries significant economic impact on India, evidenced by stock market fluctuations

The ABAD said with deep respect for the families of both civilian and military martyrs, emphasizing that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025