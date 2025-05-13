Commercial areas: Ban on night-time parking of unrelated vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has announced strict new measures, including a ban on night-time parking of unrelated vehicles in commercial areas.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by IGP Islamabad Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, senior officials from the Islamabad Police, district administration, and Director DMA. Key decisions included launching an operation against illegal parking in major centres across the city.

Under the new directives, only area residents will be allowed to park vehicles overnight, while business owners and customers will be restricted to daytime parking hours.

Unrelated or unauthorised vehicles found in violation will be impounded and shifted to local police stations.

Officials cited security concerns as a major reason behind the crackdown, noting that illegal parking has contributed to growing safety risks in Islamabad.

The operation aims to reduce congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly in sensitive zones.

“This initiative prioritises both public convenience and safety. Resolving the city’s parking issues remains a top priority,” said Randhawa.

