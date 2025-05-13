AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-13

European shares close higher after Sino-US tariff deal

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

FRANKFURT: European shares started the week on a positive note on Monday after the United States and China agreed to temporarily slash tariffs, providing some relief to global markets roiled by the trade war.

The US will cut extra tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% from 145% and Chinese duties on US imports will fall to 10% from 125% for the next 90 days, as per the deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.2% higher, while regional bourses including ones in Germany and the UK were up.

“The deal is a step towards something that’s much better... The worst-case scenarios that investors were pricing in April seem to have been lifted over recent weeks as there’s been a softening of rhetoric,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

Traders reduced bets on interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank after the deal, with the reduced odds also aided by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel’s remarks.

The easing in tensions has relieved financial markets about worries over global economic growth, and signs of the de-escalation helped the European equities recover their sharp losses from early April.

Sportswear makers Puma and Adidas closed 6.5% and 3.8% higher, while logistics companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd advanced 11.2% and 13%, respectively.

Basic metal miners were the top gainers, up 5% after the deal buoyed prices of industrial metals.

Most healthcare heavyweights such as Roche Holding, Sanofi and AstraZeneca had dipped earlier in the day, after US President Donald Trump planned to sign an executive order to cut prescription drug prices to the level paid by other high-income countries.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares close higher after Sino-US tariff deal

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories