May 13, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-13

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,690 tons of cargo comprising 49,112 Tons of import cargo and 73,578 Tons of export cargo during last 48hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 49,112 comprised of 24,991 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 3,660 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 2,218 Tons of Chickpeas, 947 Tons of Dap and 17,296Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 73,578 comprised of 39,830 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 578 Tons of Bulk Cargo & 330,170 Tons of Clinkers.

There are two ships namely Tanja and Global Ambition currently at berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Five ships namely Uafl Dubai, Xin Lian Chang, Ocean Tianchen, Xin Fu Zhou and Tanja sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

Total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, MSC Greenwich and Bright Fuji left the port on today morning, while another ship ‘Nave Cielo’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Total cargo volume of 101,647 tonnes, comprising 84,647 tonnes imports cargo and 17,000 export cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (1,873 TEUs Imports &1,000 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Beyond-2 and Tanja and another ship ‘MSC Tania’ scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2 and QICT are respectively on today 12th May, while three more container ships, Valence, SM Kaveri and MSC Jaonna are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 13th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

