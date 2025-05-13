Pakistan Print 2025-05-13
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 12, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 13, 2025)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 12, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 13, 2025)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 35-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 33-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:08 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:47 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments