AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 12, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 13, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 12, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 13, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)        35-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore            40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)        45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        33-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:08 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:47 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

weather weather today weather alert

Comments

200 characters

