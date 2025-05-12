AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Iran is preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit, Tehran says

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:39pm

MOSCOW: Iran is preparing for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was quoted by Russia’s state RIA news agency as saying on Monday.

“Putin’s trip to Tehran is currently being worked out, preparations are underway,” Mohajerani was quoted as saying by RIA. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.

Putin held talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran in 2022, the Kremlin leader’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 of the same year.

While Moscow has bought weapons from Iran for its war in Ukraine and signed a 20-year strategic partnership deal with Tehran earlier this year, their relationship since the 16th century, when Muscovy officially established relations with the Persian Empire, has at times been troubled.

Iran to send Russia launchers for short-range missiles

Iranian officials say that Moscow often talks tough but is wary of getting dragged into a major war in the Middle East, despite Russia’s foray into Syria in 2015.

Unlike some deals Russia has struck with other countries, the strategic partnership deal signed between Iran and Russia earlier this year did not include a mutual defence clause.

Vladimir Putin Russia Iran Iran Russia relation Fatemeh Mohajerani

