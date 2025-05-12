Ukraine cuts minimum export prices for wheat, raises them for corn

KYIV: Ukraine’s farm ministry has cut minimum export prices for wheat and slightly increased them for corn, the country’s key agricultural commodities, data from the ministry showed on Monday.

In December Ukraine banned the shipping of key agrarian goods, including grains, at prices below those set by the farm ministry.

The ministry data shows it has cut the minimum export price for wheat to $188 per metric ton on a free-on-board basis in May from $201 in April. It has meanwhile lifted minimum corn prices to $189 per ton from $185 in April.

Minimum prices had been largely unchanged since their introduction in December, but sharply increased last month.

The ministry does not comment on changes to its pricing. It calculates prices on the basis of state customs service data, taking into account the terms of delivery for the previous month and using a 10% discount.

Chicago soy, corn and wheat higher with trade talks, weather in focus

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, and has already shipped 36.4 million tons of various grains abroad so far in the July 2024 to June 2025 season.

That included 14.3 million tons of wheat and 19.3 million tons of corn.